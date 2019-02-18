App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bata India; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bata India


Bata reported one of its best quarterly performances with a strong beat across all parameters. It reported robust revenue growth of 15.5% YoY Rs 778.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 722.9 crore). This is the second consecutive quarter wherein Bata reported double digit revenue growth after 10 quarters. Sustained enhancement of product mix drove realisations (up ~13% YoY) with volume growth of 3%. Furthermore, SSSG grew 12% for the quarter Due to higher proportion of premiumised products (higher ASP) in the revenue mix, gross margins for the quarter improved significantly by 350 bps YoY to 58.6%. Furthermore, controlled operational cost structure and positive operating leverage led to significant expansion in EBITDA margins, up 450 bps YoY to 21.0% (highest ever EBITDA margin) Higher other income (up 28% YoY) further aided PAT growth. The resultant PAT grew 51% YoY to Rs 103.2 crore.


Outlook


We model in revenue and PAT CAGR of 14% and 26%, respectively, in FY18-21E and expect RoCE to improve significantly by 660 bps to ~26% in FY21E. On account of the recent stock price appreciation (~20% since our last result update), it is currently quoting at ~35x P/E on FY21E EPS. Therefore, we have a HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1300 (37.0x FY21 EPS of Rs 35.1).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Bata India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

