you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold BASF India; target of Rs 1185: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on BASF India with a target price of Rs 1185 in its research report dated May 24, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on BASF India


BASF India’s Q4FY20 revenues came in line with estimates (up 40.3% yoy), aided by topline growth in Agriculture, Materials and Industrial Solutions segments. The Chemicals segment recorded significant growth, due to change in the revenue recognition model. EBITDA margins were ahead of estimates (4.1% vs. Emkay est. of 2.5%), primarily due to lower employee costs and other expenses. This was partially offset by higher-finished goods purchase. EBIT margins overall improved to 1.8% vs. -1.6% in Q4FY19, aided by margin expansion in most segments, except Chemicals. This was offset by higher depreciation. Adj. PAT (incomparable yoy) was at Rs404mn, benefitting from tax credits and lower interest costs. The high-quality specialty product portfolio with solid brand image offers resilience in the current environment.



Outlook


We estimate revenue to grow at a 10% CAGR (FY21-23E). We introduce our FY23 estimates and roll forward our valuations to arrive at the TP of Rs1,185 (earlier Rs1,055). We maintain Hold rating, and EW in our EAP.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 26, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #BASF India #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

