Hold Bank of Baroda: target of Rs 75 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated December 09, 2020.

Dec 10, 2020 / 03:15 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Bank of Baroda


For Bank of Baroda, (BoB) asset quality outlook appears to be in control (helped by high provision coverage, better collection efficiency) and improving economic parameters. However, uncertainties loom with regards to NPAs and hence asset quality will remain a key monitorable. BoB currently trades at valuations of 0.42x / 0.4x FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. We expect the bank to clock a RoA/RoE of 0.3%/5.3% by FY23E.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating with a revised PT of Rs. 75.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:48 pm

