Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 58: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 58 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a mixed set of Q4FY20 numbers led by strong business growth and reduced opex while higher moratorium at 65% was a dampener. The bank has provided Rs 810.6 crore as Covid provision. The management expects the moratorium to reduce to 35% by August 2020. Higher provision at Rs 6844 crore led to an improvement in PCR (including technical write-off) from 77.77% in Q3FY20 to 81.33% in Q4FY20. Fresh slippages slumped 62% QoQ to Rs 4485 crore, with slippage ratio improving from 6.78% in Q3FY20 to 1.94% in Q4FY20. On the back of higher moratorium, asset quality improved with GNPA ratio declining ~103 bps QoQ to 9.4%. On an absolute basis, GNPA, NNPA were at Rs 69381 crore, Rs 21576 crore, respectively. Watchlist was at Rs 12500 crore, up 19% QoQ, due to addition of an international account with exposure of Rs 2000 crore and inclusion of overdue exposure.



Outlook


Though downtrend in moratorium remains positive, extent of slippages needs to be seen ahead. A sharp correction in stock price poses elevated dilution risk in case of capital raising. Subdued RoE ahead led us to value the bank at 0.5x FY22E ABV and arrive at a target price of Rs 58. We maintain HOLD rating.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



