App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 56: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 56 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BOB) posted mixed Q4FY2020 results with improved asset quality and improvement in margins, but high moratorium book is a concern. Headline asset-quality performance improved, with credit cost declining to 1.82% in Q4FY2020 (was 3.88% in Q3FY2020) and fresh slippages for the quarter lower sequentially, but still elevated. We have cut our estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E, considering the risks to asset quality and uncertainty on growth due to COVID-19 and merger impact.



Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 56.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.