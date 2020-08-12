Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 55: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bank of Baroda

After healthy Q4, BOB slipped into losses in Q1 mainly due to lower fees and higher NPA provisions to shore-up specific PCR on NPAs to 72% and Covid-19-related contingent provisioning buffer to Rs18.1bn (25bps of loans - higher among PSBs). BOB posted high slippages in the overseas book, but the GNPA ratio remained largely flat at 9.4% due to the moratorium. However, the moratorium rate on TL fell to 21.4% as BOB changed to the opt-in option for loans above Rs1mn vs. the opt-out option in Phase 1. The bank's CET 1 at 10% is reasonable among PSBs, but it has planned to raise Rs135bn, including Rs95bn via equity to strengthen its capital position in the wake of Covid-19-led disruption.

Outlook

We retain Hold/UW in EAP, with a revised TP of Rs55, based on 0.5x Sep'22E ABV (Rs58 earlier), given its reasonable valuations, healthy capital position and higher retail orientation, which should be structurally positive in the long run.

