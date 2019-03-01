Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 122: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported satisfactory results during the quarter in terms of assets quality and credit growth. Net income for the quarter was up by 322% at Rs. 471 cr YoY largely due to lower provisioning but provision for the NPA remained higher. PPOP registered de-growth of 3% at Rs. 3539 cr driven by rise in OPEX due to growth in employee cost and higher depreciation. Net Advance grew by 12% YoY leading to 8% rise in NII at Rs. 4743 cr. Global NIM has improved to 2.69% from 2.61% QoQ supported by improvement in international NIMs to 1.99% (+33bps QoQ) Sharp recovery seen in asset quality, with 77 bps improvement in GNPA at 11.01% and 60 bps improvement in NNPA at 4.26% on sequential basis.

Outlook

We have Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 122.

