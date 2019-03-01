App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 122: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 122 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Arihant Capital's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported satisfactory results during the quarter in terms of assets quality and credit growth. Net income for the quarter was up by 322% at Rs. 471 cr YoY largely due to lower provisioning but provision for the NPA remained higher. PPOP registered de-growth of 3% at Rs. 3539 cr driven by rise in OPEX due to growth in employee cost and higher depreciation. Net Advance grew by 12% YoY leading to 8% rise in NII at Rs. 4743 cr. Global NIM has improved to 2.69% from 2.61% QoQ supported by improvement in international NIMs to 1.99% (+33bps QoQ) Sharp recovery seen in asset quality, with 77 bps improvement in GNPA at 11.01% and 60 bps improvement in NNPA at 4.26% on sequential basis.


Outlook


We have Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 122.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:32 pm

#Arihant Capital #Bank Of Baroda #Hold #Recommendations

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

