Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan Bank reported a reasonable performance. Moratorium improved from 71% in April to 24% as of July 3, 2020 with micro finance portfolio down from 100% in April 2020 to 30%. Mortgage book witnessed marginal increase in moratorium at 15%; up 200 bps. MSME portfolio saw an improvement at ~18% of advances under moratorium (35% in April 2020) and NBFC-MFI revived to zero moratorium vs. ~59% in Q4FY20.



Outlook


Accordingly, we revise our target price to Rs 400 per share, valuing the stock at ~15.8x FY22E EPS (3.1x FY22E BV). With the recent upswing in stock price, we downgrade our rating to HOLD.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

