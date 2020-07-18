App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 383: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 383 in its research report dated July 16, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan bank reported good operating performance during Q1FY21 with improvement in collection efficiency. Bottomline of the bank was impacted because the bank has accelerated additional provisioning on standard advances at Rs 750 cr in order to strengthen the balance sheet. With this additional provision buffer, the bank now holds total additional provision of Rs 1,769 cr, well beyond the RBI’s prescribed limit. The bank has witnessed healthy business growth with advances growth at 18% YoY and deposit growth at 35% YoY.



Outlook


Marginal improvement seen on asset quality front as GNPA ratio fell by 5bps QoQ to 1.43% while NNPA improved by 10bps QoQ to 0.48%. We change our rating to Hold from Buy with a revised TP of Rs 383 (from Rs 281 earlier).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Bandhan Bank #Hold #Recommendations

