Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 325: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan reported a beat on PAT at Rs8.8bn (est.: Rs6.5bn), thanks to lower provisions, partly offset by lower treasury gains and PSLC fees due to the declassification of select agri loans as PSL. However, the overall GNPA ratio rose 79bps qoq to 7.3%, and SMA pool was up by 600bps to 12.7%, mainly due to moratorium exit in the RSA pool and Assam floods. Overall AUM was up 20% yoy/down 3% qoq, mainly dragged down by MFI. However, on the positive side, mortgage growth has seen an acceleration. As per management, MFI growth should re-accelerate as the impact of regulatory changes and the Assam floods recedes. Despite a rising CoF, the bank expects NIMs to be stable in FY23, but structurally they should trend down due to the rising share of secured loans (incl. mortgages). Overall EEB stress pool has inched slightly to Rs121bn (20% of MFI loans/12% of overall loans), but the bank expects a strong recovery in H2 (CGFMU recovery of Rs25bn and flow of funds from the government’s Assam loan relief scheme) and a gradual normalization of Assam SMA pool by Dec’22.

Outlook

We trim our FY23-25 earnings estimates by 2-4%, mainly factoring in lower PSLC fees and high opex as the bank accelerates its investments in franchisee/people & tech. Retain Hold with an unchanged TP of Rs325 (2.2x Jun’24E ABV), given the bank’s liability profile, capital buffers and expected improvement in RoEs, while remaining watchful of the stress movement in the Assam pool.

Bandhan Bank - 250722 -emkay