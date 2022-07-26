English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 325: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated July 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Bandhan Bank


    Bandhan reported a beat on PAT at Rs8.8bn (est.: Rs6.5bn), thanks to lower provisions, partly offset by lower treasury gains and PSLC fees due to the declassification of select agri loans as PSL. However, the overall GNPA ratio rose 79bps qoq to 7.3%, and SMA pool was up by 600bps to 12.7%, mainly due to moratorium exit in the RSA pool and Assam floods. Overall AUM was up 20% yoy/down 3% qoq, mainly dragged down by MFI. However, on the positive side, mortgage growth has seen an acceleration. As per management, MFI growth should re-accelerate as the impact of regulatory changes and the Assam floods recedes. Despite a rising CoF, the bank expects NIMs to be stable in FY23, but structurally they should trend down due to the rising share of secured loans (incl. mortgages). Overall EEB stress pool has inched slightly to Rs121bn (20% of MFI loans/12% of overall loans), but the bank expects a strong recovery in H2 (CGFMU recovery of Rs25bn and flow of funds from the government’s Assam loan relief scheme) and a gradual normalization of Assam SMA pool by Dec’22.


    Outlook


    We trim our FY23-25 earnings estimates by 2-4%, mainly factoring in lower PSLC fees and high opex as the bank accelerates its investments in franchisee/people & tech. Retain Hold with an unchanged TP of Rs325 (2.2x Jun’24E ABV), given the bank’s liability profile, capital buffers and expected improvement in RoEs, while remaining watchful of the stress movement in the Assam pool.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bandhan Bank - 250722 -emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.