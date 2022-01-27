MARKET NEWS

    Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 323: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 323 in its research report dated January 23, 2022.

    January 27, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Bandhan Bank


    After reporting whopping loss of INR 3,009 cr in Q2FY22, Bandhan Bank has posted PAT of INR 859 cr in Q3FY22 which was sharply higher then our estimate of INR 478 cr, driven by lower provisioning expenses. Operating performance was healthy as NII for the quarter increased by 3% YoY and operating profit grew by 2% YoY/26% QoQ. Collection efficiency improved across geography and restructuring pool is declining gradually. However, the slippages in the current quarter were higher and NPA ratio stood flat despite ~Rs12bn write-offs and improved recoveries. Headline NPA ratio GNPA/NNPA stood at 10.8%/3% flat QoQ. NIMs improved by 20bps QoQ at 7.8%. Loan portfolio (on book + off book + TLTRO + PTC) for Q3FY22 grew by 7.8% QoQ.


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock to Hold from Neutral with a revised TP of INR 323 (earlier INR 296), based on 2.6x FY24E ABV.


    At 17:30 Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 322.35, down Rs 1.80, or 0.56 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 327.00 and an intraday low of Rs 317.40.

    It was trading with volumes of 842,396 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 481,702 shares, an increase of 74.88 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 5.45 percent or Rs 16.75 at Rs 324.15.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 371.15 and 52-week low Rs 229.65 on 24 March, 2021 and 27 December, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 13.15 percent below its 52-week high and 40.37 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 51,922.39 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Bandhan Bank #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 10:08 pm
