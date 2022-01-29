MARKET NEWS

    Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated January 24, 2022.

    January 29, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


    Bandhan Bank was incorporated in 2015 as RBI granted a universal banking license. The bank has a strong presence in eastern and northeastern India with MFI loans being its forte. Total 65% of loans are from emerging enterprise business (EEB) • Also, 1176 branches in 34 states, UTs and total customer base of 2.5 crore.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Bandhan Bank at ~2.2x FY24E ABV and assign target price of Rs 300 per share.

    At 17:30 Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 316.85, down Rs 5.50, or 1.71 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 327.35 and an intraday low of Rs 313.85.

    It was trading with volumes of 429,610 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 489,603 shares, a decrease of -12.25 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.56 percent or Rs 1.80 at Rs 322.35.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 371.15 and 52-week low Rs 229.65 on 24 March, 2021 and 27 December, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 14.63 percent below its 52-week high and 37.97 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 51,036.48 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

