    Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


    Bandhan Bank was incorporated in 2015 as the RBI granted a universal banking license. The bank has a strong presence in eastern and northeastern India with MFI loans being its forte. Total 56% of loans are from emerging enterprise business (EEB) • The bank has 1190 branches in 36 states, UTs & customer base of 2.8 crore.


    Outlook


    Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD rating. We value Bandhan Bank at ~2.1x FY24E ABV and revise our TP from Rs 330 to Rs 300, until clarity emerges on a sustained performance.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
