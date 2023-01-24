Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 265: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank was incorporated in 2015 as the RBI granted a universal banking license. The bank has a strong presence in eastern and northeastern India with MFI loans being its forte while acquisition of Gruh Finance boosted the home loan book. Total 54% of loans are from emerging enterprise business (EEB) • The bank has 1250 branches in 35 states, UTs & customer base of 2.7 crore.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Rolling to FY25E, we value Bandhan Bank at ~1.9x FY25E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 300 to Rs 265. Steady state performance will be key for a re-rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.