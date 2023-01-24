English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 265: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bandhan Bank with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated January 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 24, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank

    Bandhan Bank was incorporated in 2015 as the RBI granted a universal banking license. The bank has a strong presence in eastern and northeastern India with MFI loans being its forte while acquisition of Gruh Finance boosted the home loan book. Total 54% of loans are from emerging enterprise business (EEB) • The bank has 1250 branches in 35 states, UTs & customer base of 2.7 crore.

    Outlook
    Hence, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. Rolling to FY25E, we value Bandhan Bank at ~1.9x FY25E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 300 to Rs 265. Steady state performance will be key for a re-rating.

    For all recommendations report, click here