you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:12 PM IST

Hold Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Balkrishna Industries with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries


Balkrishna Industries (BIL) reported a disappointing set of Q1FY20 numbers. Standalone revenue at Rs 1,194 crore was down 12.4% YoY, led by 9.6% drop in volumes to 51,304 MT. EBITDA margins at 22.4% declined 125 bps QoQ tracking an increase in employee costs and other expenses as a percentage of sales. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 176.0 crore (down 23.6% YoY). BIL declared an interim dividend of Rs 2/share and announced an abeyance of greenfield US capex amounting to US$100 million (20,000 MT per annum) on account of the muted overseas demand scenario.


Outlook


We value the company at 16x its FY21E EPS of Rs 43.9 to arrive at a target price of Rs 700 per share. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:12 pm

#Balkrishna Industries #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

