Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 8500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv’s delivered healthy performance in terms of topline at 43.5% YoY to Rs 12995 crore, led by healthy traction in all the segments. On earnings, commercial finance continued to report healthy growth trajectory, profitability of general & life insurance business remained subdued.

Outlook

We remain positive on the fundamentals, however, with recent run up in stock price, we change our recommendation to HOLD.

