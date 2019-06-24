App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 03:13 PM IST

Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 8500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 8500 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv’s delivered healthy performance in terms of topline at 43.5% YoY to Rs 12995 crore, led by healthy traction in all the segments. On earnings, commercial finance continued to report healthy growth trajectory, profitability of general & life insurance business remained subdued.


Outlook


We remain positive on the fundamentals, however, with recent run up in stock price, we change our recommendation to HOLD.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 24, 2019 03:13 pm

#Bajaj Finserv #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

