Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 8250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv posted mixed results for Q4 FY19 with growth of 44% y-o-y in consolidated revenue driven by strong growth in its subsidiary Bajaj Finance but performance in Insurance subsidiaries was relatively weak. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's net profit impacted due to higher underwriting losses and provisions. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's PAT declined on account of provision for expected losses from impairment of investments. We believe there are medium term challenges for insurance businesses, which are likely to keep upsides capped even the lending business outlook continues to be bright.

Outlook

We downgrade our rating to Hold with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 8,250.

