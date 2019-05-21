App
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 8250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 8250 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv posted mixed results for Q4 FY19 with growth of 44% y-o-y in consolidated revenue driven by strong growth in its subsidiary Bajaj Finance but performance in Insurance subsidiaries was relatively weak. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's net profit impacted due to higher underwriting losses and provisions. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's PAT declined on account of provision for expected losses from impairment of investments. We believe there are medium term challenges for insurance businesses, which are likely to keep upsides capped even the lending business outlook continues to be bright.


Outlook


We downgrade our rating to Hold with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 8,250.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 21, 2019 10:15 pm

