Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6839: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 6839 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Finserv


For Q1FY19, while Bajaj Finserv’s general insurance arm (BAGIC) posted strong performance, the lending unit Bajaj Finance (BFL) sustained momentum. For BFL, IND-AS transition marred headline numbers, but core sustained strong underlying momentum — consol. AUM surged ~35%, expenses were contained and asset quality was steady. BAGIC reported a robust quarter—combined ratio stood at 90.2% (lowest among peers) thus feeding into better underlying profitability. The life insurance unit (BALIC) extended improvement in operating metrics (persistency), but growth momentum was softer, which is a key monitorable. While we are enthused by the Q1FY19 show, we see limited upside from current levels given: 1) BFL’s steep valuation (>6x FY20E P/BV) which is pricing in growth potential; 2) BAGIC’s 25x FY20E EPS; and 3) BALIC’s valuation at 1.9x P/EV. Hence, maintain ‘HOLD’.


Outlook


We are enthused by improvement in operating variables across units. BFL is going strong with >35% asset and earnings surge. The life and general insurance units have also seen significant value discovery in past few quarters. Despite incorporating this in our target multiples for BALIC (~1.8-2.0x, despite <12% of core RoEV) and BAGIC (25x FY20E EPS) along with factoring in strong performance by BFL, the stock offers limited upside from current levels. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised SoTP of INR6,839 (INR5,869 earlier), factoring higher valuation of BFL.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

