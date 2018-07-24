Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6839: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Finserv

For Q1FY19, while Bajaj Finserv’s general insurance arm (BAGIC) posted strong performance, the lending unit Bajaj Finance (BFL) sustained momentum. For BFL, IND-AS transition marred headline numbers, but core sustained strong underlying momentum — consol. AUM surged ~35%, expenses were contained and asset quality was steady. BAGIC reported a robust quarter—combined ratio stood at 90.2% (lowest among peers) thus feeding into better underlying profitability. The life insurance unit (BALIC) extended improvement in operating metrics (persistency), but growth momentum was softer, which is a key monitorable. While we are enthused by the Q1FY19 show, we see limited upside from current levels given: 1) BFL’s steep valuation (>6x FY20E P/BV) which is pricing in growth potential; 2) BAGIC’s 25x FY20E EPS; and 3) BALIC’s valuation at 1.9x P/EV. Hence, maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

We are enthused by improvement in operating variables across units. BFL is going strong with >35% asset and earnings surge. The life and general insurance units have also seen significant value discovery in past few quarters. Despite incorporating this in our target multiples for BALIC (~1.8-2.0x, despite <12% of core RoEV) and BAGIC (25x FY20E EPS) along with factoring in strong performance by BFL, the stock offers limited upside from current levels. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with revised SoTP of INR6,839 (INR5,869 earlier), factoring higher valuation of BFL.

