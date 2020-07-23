Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv reported steady traction in its lending business. Slower premium accretion in insurance got offset by strong investment gains. Higher topline coupled with lower claims & cost control led earnings. Consolidated topline came in at 15.6% YoY to Rs 14192 crore, primarily led by a healthy performance in lending business & strong investment income in insurance business. Lending arm Bajaj Finance made a contingent provision of Rs 1450 crore amid Covid-19 though lower opex in lending business and fall in claims led to 13.8% YoY increase in consolidated PBT to Rs 2568 crore. Hence, consolidated PAT was at Rs 1215 crore, up 43.7% YoY.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 6400, based on SOTP valuation, implying multiple of ~21x FY22E consolidated earnings.







