Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 6400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 6400 in its research report dated July 23, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


Bajaj Finserv reported steady traction in its lending business. Slower premium accretion in insurance got offset by strong investment gains. Higher topline coupled with lower claims & cost control led earnings. Consolidated topline came in at 15.6% YoY to Rs 14192 crore, primarily led by a healthy performance in lending business & strong investment income in insurance business. Lending arm Bajaj Finance made a contingent provision of Rs 1450 crore amid Covid-19 though lower opex in lending business and fall in claims led to 13.8% YoY increase in consolidated PBT to Rs 2568 crore. Hence, consolidated PAT was at Rs 1215 crore, up 43.7% YoY.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD with a revised TP of Rs 6400, based on SOTP valuation, implying multiple of ~21x FY22E consolidated earnings.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

