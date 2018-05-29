Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 5859: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Finserv

In Q4FY18, Bajaj Finserv’s lending business (BFL) posted a strong performance and general insurance (BAGIC) sustained momentum. BFL clocked yet another robust performance—AUM (consolidated) jumped ~40% and PAT grew >60% YoY. Qualitatively, BAGIC reported a steady quarter—combined ratio at 93.4% (lowest among peers). However, PAT missed marginally on lower investment income. Life insurance’s (BALIC) operating metrics (individual growth, persistency) continued to improve; sustainability is key. EV of INR118bn missed estimate on negative investment variance and higher cost overruns—key monitorables. While we are enthused by Q4FY18 performance, we perceive limited upside due to: 1) BFL’s steep valuations (>5x FY20E P/BV, post equity raising) pricing in near-term growth potential; 2) BAGIC’s 25x FY20E EPS valuation; and 3) BALIC’s valuation at 1.9x P/EV. Hence, maintain ‘HOLD’.

Outlook

We are enthused by improvement in operating variables across businesses. BFL is going strong with 35% plus asset and earnings surge. There has also been significant value discovery in life and general insurance businesses over the past few quarters. Despite incorporating this in our target multiples for BALIC (~1.8-2.0x, despite <10% of core RoEV) & BAGIC (25x FY20E EPS) and also factoring in strong performance at BFL, there seems to be limited upside. Hence, we maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with SOTP-based TP of INR5,859.

