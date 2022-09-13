English
    Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated September 13, 2022.

    September 13, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


    Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remains in focus.



    Outlook


    We revise our recommendation from BUY to HOLD. However, holding company discount has narrowed with recent run up in stock price. Thus, we value Bajaj Finserv at ~33x FY24E EPS (factoring 10% discount) and revise our target price to Rs 1850/share.

    At 17:30 Bajaj Finserv was quoting at Rs 1,784.45, down Rs 15,373.35, or 89.60 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,846.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,750.15.


    It was trading with volumes of 578,234 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 277,813 shares, an increase of 108.14 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.26 percent or Rs 4.49 at Rs 1,715.78.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,932.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,077.70 on 19 October, 2021 and 01 July, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 7.64 percent below its 52-week high and 65.58 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 284,228.85 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Finserv - 130922 - icici

    Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 06:20 pm
