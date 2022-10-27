 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Oct 27, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remain in focus.

Outlook

We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD given recent run up in the stock. Pick-up in lending AUM and anticipated healthy growth in insurance segment coupled with focus on digitisation remain positive. We value Finserv at ~33x FY24E EPS and maintain our target price at Rs 1850.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Finserv - 271022 - icici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bajaj Finserv #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Oct 27, 2022 01:48 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.