    Hold Bajaj Finserv; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finserv with a target price of Rs 1850 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finserv


    Bajaj Finserv (Finserv) is a financial conglomerate with a holding in the financing business (Bajaj Finance), life insurance (Bajaj Life Insurance) and general insurance (Bajaj General Insurance) business. Consistent, faster business growth and profitability remain in focus.



    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD given recent run up in the stock. Pick-up in lending AUM and anticipated healthy growth in insurance segment coupled with focus on digitisation remain positive. We value Finserv at ~33x FY24E EPS and maintain our target price at Rs 1850.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 27, 2022 01:48 pm
