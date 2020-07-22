Hold Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance

The consolidated moratorium book has reduced to Rs 21,705 crore (or 15.7% of AUM) from Rs 38,599 crore (or 27% of AUM) as of April 30, 2020 owing to reduction in bounce rate (declining 3-4% monthly) coupled with better collection efficiency. Moratorium in auto finance segment stayed high at 50% from 70% in April. It decided to convert some of its existing customers with no overdue and good repayment track record from term loan to a flexi loan (old product) for a switch fee. It also has an added feature of only interest servicing for the first one to two years apart from digital repayment options. In Q1FY21, the company converted ~Rs 8,600 crore of term loans into flexi loans.

Outlook

At 5.2x FY22E ABV, RoE moderating to ~15% and RoA under 3%, the stock looks fairly priced. Lower growth & higher uncertainty warrants being cautious in the near term. Therefore, we continue to maintain HOLD rating and revise our target price to Rs 3050, valuing the stock at ~4.7x FY22E ABV.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.