you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Electricals with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals


Bajaj Electricals’ (BEL) revenues at ~Rs 1140 crore were up ~12% YoY led by the CD segment revenue growth of ~27% YoY led by ~35% YoY growth (~25% excluding onetime GST related impact on base quarter) in volume largely on a low base and a change in product mix. On the other hand, a muted performance in the EPC segment was largely due to slow execution of new projects. The company posted a strong EBITDA margin owing to higher operating leverage from the CD segment (EBIT margin at ~7% in Q1FY19 vs. 0.7% in Q1FY18). Despite higher interest outgo (up ~18% YoY), PAT nearly doubled in Q1FY19 led by strong EBITDA growth As per the management, GST rollout coupled with completion of range and reach expansion plan (RREP) in FY18, would improve the performance of CD sales, going forward. EPC segment sales would largely be driven by a strong order book (of ~Rs 7657 crore) and time bound execution in the next 18 months. This would help keep cost and working capital under control.


Outlook


We believe Bajaj being a strong brand in the consumer product category would gain market share from unorganised players post implementation of GST, resulting in segment revenue CAGR of ~18% in FY18-20E. On the other hand, though the strong order book of the E&P segment would aid revenue growth going forward, we believe rising debt level would keep the profitability of the segment under check. Hence, we slightly cut our PAT estimates for FY19E, FY20E by ~4%, 8%, respectively. We believe a recent rally in the stock (up ~95%) is discounting all near term positives at CMP. Hence, we downgrade our recommendation to HOLD. Under our SOTP based valuation, we value BEL’s CD segment MCap at 2x FY20E sales (~30% discount to peers) and E&P segment at 7x FY20E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 650/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

