Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 419: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Bajaj Electricals with a target price of Rs 419 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Bajaj Electricals


Bajaj Electricals (BJE) reported 0.5 and 12.7% growth in its Consumer Durables (CD) segment while EPC revenues declined 46% and 52% in Q4FY20 and FY20 respectively. This combination has led to deleveraging of the balance sheet which we reckon will continue further in FY21E/FY22E. Management outlook of flat CD revenues and breakeven EPC EBIT in FY21 is a positive surprise leading to increase in our estimates.



Outlook


We factor a further 50% reduction in debt and 16% CAGR in CD EBIT between FY20E-FY22E. Maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs419 (earlier: Rs311).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 07:53 am

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

