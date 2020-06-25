Hold Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 419: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals (BJE) reported 0.5 and 12.7% growth in its Consumer Durables (CD) segment while EPC revenues declined 46% and 52% in Q4FY20 and FY20 respectively. This combination has led to deleveraging of the balance sheet which we reckon will continue further in FY21E/FY22E. Management outlook of flat CD revenues and breakeven EPC EBIT in FY21 is a positive surprise leading to increase in our estimates.

Outlook

We factor a further 50% reduction in debt and 16% CAGR in CD EBIT between FY20E-FY22E. Maintain HOLD with a revised target price of Rs419 (earlier: Rs311).



