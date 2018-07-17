App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Corp; target of Rs 520: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Bajaj Corp with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Bajaj Corp


Bajaj Corp’s Q1FY19 revenue/EBITDA, up 12.1%/14.0% YoY, is in line with expectations while PAT came in slightly below estimate due to lower other income owing to an MTM loss. Overall volumes grew 8.7% YoY (in line with our estimate on a base of -7.8%) largely aided by domestic volume growth of 13.9% YoY. The almond drops hair oil (ADHO) category revived on the back of decent volume growth of 11.2% YoY on a base of -6.6%. After declining for five quarters, Nomarks finally began moving up with growth of 3.8% YoY, albeit on a base of -14.9%. In spite of LLP and vegetable prices spurting 20.3% YoY and 14% YoY, respectively, gross margin (GM) expanded by 145bps YoY.


Outlook


Launches/relaunches and success of the new Nomarks strategy remain critical. Maintain ‘HOLD’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Bajaj Corp #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

