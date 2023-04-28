 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4530: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 4530 in its research report dated April 26, 2023.

hold

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BAL) is the second largest motorcycle manufacturer, largest 3-W OEM domestically (FY23 market share at 17.3%, 61.4% respectively). Exports comprised ~46% of FY23 volumes; 2-W:3-W mix at ~88:12 (overall) • Strong b/s with ~Rs 17,445 crore cash on books (March 2023 end), history of ~20% return ratios & one of the highest dividends yields among Nifty stocks.

Outlook

Revising our estimates, we now value BAL at Rs 4,530 on SOTP basis (15x PE on FY25E EPS, stake in PMAG; previous target: Rs 4,100).