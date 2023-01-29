Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4250: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bajaj Auto

Q3 EBITDA grew by 29% YoY to Rs17.8bn, clocking 10% above our estimate due to higher revenues and gross-margin beat. Revenue increased by 3% to Rs93.2bn, coming in 3% above our estimates on better realizations and spare-part sales. Going forward, we build in 8% volume CAGR over FY23-25E (which is lower than the 11- 12% CAGR for peers such as TVSL and EIM), mainly due to higher exposure to overseas markets. Exports is likely to be under pressure in the near term, owing to weak macros, adverse currency movements and USD availability issues in the Africa, South Asia and Latin America regions. In contrast, we expect domestic volumes to grow in double-digits, driven by strong urban demand, better finance availability and favorable base effect.



Outlook

We maintain HOLD on the stock, with TP of Rs4,250/share (Rs4,050 earlier), based on 17x FY25E Core EPS (Dec-24E earlier), value of investments at Rs246/share and cash reserves of Rs607/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More