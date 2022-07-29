Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto (BAL) is the 2nd largest motorcycle manufacturer and largest 3-W OEM domestically (FY22 market share at 18.2%, 61.5% respectively). Exports comprised ~58% of FY22 volumes; 2W:3W mix at ~89:11 (overall) • Strong b/s with ~Rs 21,260 crore cash on books (FY22), history of ~20% return ratios & one of the highest dividend yields among Nifty stocks.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on BAL primarily tracking lower than anticipated recovery in domestic 3-W sales volume and delay in electric 3-W launch. Upgrading our estimates, we now value BAL at Rs 4,180 on SOTP basis (16x PE on FY24E Core EPS, stake in PMAG; previous target: ₹3,950).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bajaj Auto ( - 280722 - icici