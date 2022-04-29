English
    Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3950: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3950 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 29, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto


    Bajaj Auto (BAL) is second largest motorcycle manufacturer and largest 3-W OEM domestically (FY22 market share at 18.2%, 61.5% respectively). • Exports comprised ~58% of FY22 volumes; 2-W:3-W mix at ~89:11 (overall) • Strong b/s with ~Rs 23,160 crore cash on books (FY22), history of ~20% return ratios & one of the highest dividend yields among Nifty stocks.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock primarily tracking management’s conservative stance on EV transition amid prominence in export markets. Rolling over our valuations, we value BAL at Rs 3,950 on SOTP basis (18x PE on FY24E Core EPS, stake in PMAG; previous target: ₹ 3,370).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 29, 2022 01:41 pm
