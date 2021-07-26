MARKET NEWS

Hold Bajaj Auto target of Rs 3919: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3919 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 26, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Auto


BJAUT’s 1QFY22 results were impacted by lower scale of operations and RM cost inflation. Gross margins contracted 590bp YoY/ 110bp QoQ, yet better product mix led by higher share of exports and higher USD realizations partially offset the RM dent. Also launch of Pulsar helped BJAUT to gain market share in 125cc segment (+300bps in 1QFY22), thereby aiding domestic motorcycle segment. Market share stood at 19.7% in 1QFY22 v/s 18.1% in FY21. Management remained cautious on margin outlook amid RM inflation. However, factors such as 1) healthy exports momentum both for 2W/3W and 2) likely beneficiary of RoDTEP scheme, are favoring factors, in our view.


Outlook


We largely keep our estimates unchanged and retain ‘HOLD’ with revised TP of Rs3,919 (v/s Rs3,927, 18x Mar-23 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 26, 2021 08:02 am

