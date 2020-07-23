Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3133: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s Profit for the quarter de-grew by 53.1%YoY/59.7% QoQ to Rs 5,280 Mn during Q1FY21. Standalone revenue stood at Rs 30,792 Mn for Q1FY21 vs 78,078 for the Q1FY20 registering de-growth of 60.6%YoY/54.8%QoQ. Lower volumes due to Covid-19 pandemic led to fall in revenue. Reported EBITDA was down by 67.3%YoY/67.4% QoQ to Rs 4,085 Mn, as compared to Rs 12,502 Mn, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply by 275bps YoY/511bps QoQ.

Outlook

Total Volume was down by 64%YoY to 443,103 units. Bajaj Auto's domestic sales declined 73% over the year ago to 1,91,263 units in the quarter ended June.







