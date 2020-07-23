App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3133: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3133 in its research report dated July 23, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s Profit for the quarter de-grew by 53.1%YoY/59.7% QoQ to Rs 5,280 Mn during Q1FY21. Standalone revenue stood at Rs 30,792 Mn for Q1FY21 vs 78,078 for the Q1FY20 registering de-growth of 60.6%YoY/54.8%QoQ. Lower volumes due to Covid-19 pandemic led to fall in revenue. Reported EBITDA was down by 67.3%YoY/67.4% QoQ to Rs 4,085 Mn, as compared to Rs 12,502 Mn, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply by 275bps YoY/511bps QoQ.


Outlook


Total Volume was down by 64%YoY to 443,103 units. Bajaj Auto's domestic sales declined 73% over the year ago to 1,91,263 units in the quarter ended June.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Recommendations

