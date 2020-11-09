172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-bajaj-auto-target-of-rs-3133-arihant-capital-2-6088521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3133: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3133 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto Limited ( BAL) revenue from operations declined by 7.2% YoY but increased by 132% QoQ to Rs 71559 mn as CV volumes failed to pick up, while 2-wheeler sales saw an uptick by the quarter end. Domestic Volumes declined by 9%YoY at 573,586 units whereas Export volume declined by 20% YoY at 479,751. in Q2FY21. EBIDTA for Q2FY21 remained flat on YoY basis, however grew by 210% Q0Q at Rs 12,662 mn in Q2FY21 EBIDTA margin expanded by 111 bps YoY & 443 bps Q0Q to 17.7% helped by lower costs of production and lower other expenses. PAT declined 18.8% YoY but increased 115.6% to Rs 11,382 mn in Q2FY21 tracking lower other income and low effective tax rate in base quarteri.e. Q2FY20.


Outlook


At CMP of Rs 2,916 Bajaj Auto currently trades at FY20 PE of 17.2x. We value Bajaj Auto at PE of 16.5x to its FY22E EPS of Rs 185, +80 for KTM stock valuation to arrive at a target price of Rs 3133 using SOTP method for Bajaj’s stake in KTM.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Recommendations

