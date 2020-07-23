App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2978: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2978 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Bajaj Auto


Revenue declined 60% yoy to Rs30.8bn (est.: Rs30.6bn), dragged by a 64% fall in volumes. Demand is gradually improving and has reached 80-85% of last year levels in 2Ws in Jul’20, but remains subdued at ~20% in domestic 3Ws and 70-75% in overseas 3Ws. Despite a steep decline in volumes, EBITDA margin contraction was limited to 220bps at 13.3% (est.: 13.2%), due to better gross margin and cost reduction efforts. Gross margin expanded 460bps yoy to 32.9% (est.: 32.3%), supported by INR depreciation, better mix and price increases. Demand outlook remains subdued for high-margin segments such as 3Ws and exports. Domestic 3Ws demand is under pressure due to steep price increases and financing issues. Demand in overseas markets has been impacted due to adverse currency trends.


Outlook


Volume growth expected to be muted at 2% CAGR over FY20-23E. We retain Hold/UW stance in sector EAP, with a TP of Rs2,978 (Rs2,629 earlier), based on 14x Sep’22E EPS (FY22E EPS earlier) and value of KTM at Rs96/share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

