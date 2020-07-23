Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2930: East India Securities

East India Securities' research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto’s 1QFY21 was extremely challenging as focus was on restoring the supply chain amid strict lockdown & demand contraction. The operational performance was more or less in-line with our estimates. There were clear visible efforts on stringent cost control measures. 2W domestic demand reached at 80-85% of normal levels in July, while 2W exports demand is also not too far behind. 3W domestic business is still area of concern as the recovery is going to take time (currently just 20% of normal levels), while 3W exports is 10% lower than the 2W recovery levels. We are particularly cautious on the sustenance of demand in domestic as our comprehensive dealer check reveals that atleast 1/3rd of the demand is pent-up & only serious buyers are visiting showrooms. Rising Covid cases related uncertainty & frequent lockdowns may disrupt the recovery. Other concern is its export markets, which are more dependent on crude oil (still hovering below $50) and availability/devaluation of currency in key markets. The outlook for its high profitable domestic 3W business too looks grim in near term.

Outlook

We believe current valuation has incorporated all the near term positivities about demand recovery. Hence, risk reward is not favourable. Recommend ‘Hold’.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.