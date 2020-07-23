App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2930: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended Accumulate rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2930 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

East India Securities' research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto’s 1QFY21 was extremely challenging as focus was on restoring the supply chain amid strict lockdown & demand contraction. The operational performance was more or less in-line with our estimates. There were clear visible efforts on stringent cost control measures. 2W domestic demand reached at 80-85% of normal levels in July, while 2W exports demand is also not too far behind. 3W domestic business is still area of concern as the recovery is going to take time (currently just 20% of normal levels), while 3W exports is 10% lower than the 2W recovery levels. We are particularly cautious on the sustenance of demand in domestic as our comprehensive dealer check reveals that atleast 1/3rd of the demand is pent-up & only serious buyers are visiting showrooms. Rising Covid cases related uncertainty & frequent lockdowns may disrupt the recovery. Other concern is its export markets, which are more dependent on crude oil (still hovering below $50) and availability/devaluation of currency in key markets. The outlook for its high profitable domestic 3W business too looks grim in near term.


Outlook


We believe current valuation has incorporated all the near term positivities about demand recovery. Hence, risk reward is not favourable. Recommend ‘Hold’.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Accumulate #Bajaj Auto #East India Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.