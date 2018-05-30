Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto reported Q4FY18 results that were above our estimates on the operational front. Net revenues were at Rs 6773 crore (up 38.3% YoY, 6.3%QoQ), almost in line with our estimate of Rs 6783 crore. The miss is attributable to lower than estimated export realisation. Domestic realisations were at ~Rs 68534 (vs. estimate of Rs 68027) while export realisation was at Rs 56,466 (vs. estimate of Rs 57328) Total volumes for Q4FY18 were at 1045378 units (up 33% YoY, 4.4% QoQ). Domestic volumes grew 34% YoY, 7.5% QoQ, on a low base, to 619816 units. Export volumes are showing signs of a revival; increasing 31% YoY, flat QoQ to 425562 units. In the export market, sales mix of new markets was at 14% in FY18 vs. 10% in FY17 Reported EBITDA was at Rs 1315.2 crore (up 45.2% YoY, 6.8% QoQ) vs. our estimate of Rs 1286.6 crore. Reported EBITDA margins were at 19.4% (up 92 bps YoY, 8 bps QoQ) against our estimate of 19% Reported PAT came in at Rs 1080 crore (up 34.7% YoY, 13.4% QoQ) vs. expectation of Rs 1077 crore The Board recommended a dividend of Rs 60 per share in FY18 (vs. Rs 55 per share last fiscal).
Outlook
With the first model of Triumph & Husqvarna expected in FY21, we see limited positives for the domestic 2-W business of BAL in the medium term. Non participation in the growing scooter segment and failure of recent launches remain a concern for us. We revise our target price downward to Rs 2900; ascribing 16x FY20E core EPS+ Rs 575 per share for value of KTM stake along with cash and cash equivalents. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.
