Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2900: ICICI Direct

Bajaj Auto reported Q4FY18 results that were above our estimates on the operational front. Net revenues were at Rs 6773 crore (up 38.3% YoY, 6.3%QoQ), almost in line with our estimate of Rs 6783 crore. The miss is attributable to lower than estimated export realisation. Domestic realisations were at ~Rs 68534 (vs. estimate of Rs 68027) while export realisation was at Rs 56,466 (vs. estimate of Rs 57328) Total volumes for Q4FY18 were at 1045378 units (up 33% YoY, 4.4% QoQ). Domestic volumes grew 34% YoY, 7.5% QoQ, on a low base, to 619816 units. Export volumes are showing signs of a revival; increasing 31% YoY, flat QoQ to 425562 units. In the export market, sales mix of new markets was at 14% in FY18 vs. 10% in FY17 Reported EBITDA was at Rs 1315.2 crore (up 45.2% YoY, 6.8% QoQ) vs. our estimate of Rs 1286.6 crore. Reported EBITDA margins were at 19.4% (up 92 bps YoY, 8 bps QoQ) against our estimate of 19% Reported PAT came in at Rs 1080 crore (up 34.7% YoY, 13.4% QoQ) vs. expectation of Rs 1077 crore The Board recommended a dividend of Rs 60 per share in FY18 (vs. Rs 55 per share last fiscal).

Outlook

With the first model of Triumph & Husqvarna expected in FY21, we see limited positives for the domestic 2-W business of BAL in the medium term. Non participation in the growing scooter segment and failure of recent launches remain a concern for us. We revise our target price downward to Rs 2900; ascribing 16x FY20E core EPS+ Rs 575 per share for value of KTM stake along with cash and cash equivalents. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.

