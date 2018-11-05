App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2752: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2752 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto has sold 2,48,000 units of CT 100 a growth of 40% YoY and 153,000 units of Platina a growth of 47% YoY. Platina’s growth is picking up and it has turn profitable, but CT100 is still loss making. Management expects it to turn profitable in the coming quarters. Focus will be on high margin sport segment. Pulsar brand is selling around 70,000 to 80,000 units and it is expected to reach a run rate of 90,000 Units.


Outlook


We have valued the stock at PE of 16(X) to its FY20E EPS of Rs 172 and arrived at fair value of Rs 2752. We have “HOLD” rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Recommendations

