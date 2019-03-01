Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2736: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto

Net Revenues stood at Rs 7,243 crore, up by 16% on YoY basis. Volume increased by 26% yoy. Operating EBITDA margins stood at 15.6% in Q3FY19 as compared to 16.8% in Q2FY19. Other income stood at Rs 470 Cr vs Rs 382 cr up 23% QoQ on account of increase in interest rates. Company reported Net profit of Rs 1,102 crore increase of 16% on YoY basis.

Outlook

We have valued the stock at PE of 16(X) to its FY20E EPS of Rs 171 and arrived at fair value of Rs 2736. We have “HOLD” rating on the stock.

