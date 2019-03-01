App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2736: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2736 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Arihant Capital 's research report on Bajaj Auto


Net Revenues stood at Rs 7,243 crore, up by 16% on YoY basis. Volume increased by 26% yoy. Operating EBITDA margins stood at 15.6% in Q3FY19 as compared to 16.8% in Q2FY19. Other income stood at Rs 470 Cr vs Rs 382 cr up 23% QoQ on account of increase in interest rates. Company reported Net profit of Rs 1,102 crore increase of 16% on YoY basis.


Outlook


We have valued the stock at PE of 16(X) to its FY20E EPS of Rs 171 and arrived at fair value of Rs 2736. We have “HOLD” rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Recommendations

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

