Hold Bajaj Auto; target; of Rs 2713: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Auto

BJAUT results were operationally better with positive surprise on EBITDA margins at 13.3% (-220bp YoY, PLe 12.5%) led by three year high gross margins at 32.9% (+470bp YoY, PLe 32%). The beat was led by favorable forex impact. However, Adj.PAT came in lower at Rs5.3b (-53% YoY, PLe Rs6.2b) due to lower other income. With weak product mix (higher domestic share) and currency benefit largely witnessed, margins to contract QoQ. The recent price increase in the domestic market (average Rs1-3k/unit) only covers cost and not margins. We believe 2W recovery both in domestic and exports markets have been encouraging (to an extent 80-85% of normal), BJAUT’s 3W portfolio to remain under pressure (~20% recovery in domestic 3W led by cargo). We upgrade FY21/22 EPS by 2%/1.4% to factor in for cost efficiencies.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Hold’ on the stock with the revised price target of Rs2,713 (earlier Rs2,664) at 15x (10% discount to 10 year LPA roll forward to June’22 EPS).







