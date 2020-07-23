App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target; of Rs 2713: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2713 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Auto


BJAUT results were operationally better with positive surprise on EBITDA margins at 13.3% (-220bp YoY, PLe 12.5%) led by three year high gross margins at 32.9% (+470bp YoY, PLe 32%). The beat was led by favorable forex impact. However, Adj.PAT came in lower at Rs5.3b (-53% YoY, PLe Rs6.2b) due to lower other income. With weak product mix (higher domestic share) and currency benefit largely witnessed, margins to contract QoQ. The recent price increase in the domestic market (average Rs1-3k/unit) only covers cost and not margins. We believe 2W recovery both in domestic and exports markets have been encouraging (to an extent 80-85% of normal), BJAUT’s 3W portfolio to remain under pressure (~20% recovery in domestic 3W led by cargo). We upgrade FY21/22 EPS by 2%/1.4% to factor in for cost efficiencies.


Outlook


We maintain ‘Hold’ on the stock with the revised price target of Rs2,713 (earlier Rs2,664) at 15x (10% discount to 10 year LPA roll forward to June’22 EPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:08 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

