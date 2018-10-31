Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2676: LKP Research

LKP's research report on Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto posted a mixed bag of numbers in Q2 FY19, though volumes in the quarter grew by a handsome 25% yoy and 9.2% qoq to its highest ever quarterly volumes of 1.34 mn units. Despite such a strong show, the realizations dropped by 3% yoy and 1.3% qoq to Rs 58,470/unit. This was a result of adverse product mix where the company sold more volumes of CT 100 and Platina belonging to the mass/M1 segment. This was due to company’s strategy of gaining market share in the M1 segment by providing heavy discounts and subvention schemes. As a result of this, EBITDA margins touched lows of 16.8% also thanks to the RM price growth. RM costs as a % of sales grew up to 73.8% from 72.9% qoq and 70.7% yoy as metal prices have firmed up. On the back of muted operating profitability at the operating levels, despite higher other income, the bottomline has grown by 3.7% to Rs 11.5 mn.

Outlook

Higher base of last year may bring down the 3W growth in H2 and in FY 20E, while no clarity on further opening of permits will steal the upside in margins coming from this segment. Implementation of safety and emission norms in the next 1-2 years will create a dilemma over increasing price v/s discounting. Viewing these factors, we continue with our HOLD rating on the stock with a reduced estimates and target of Rs 2,676.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.