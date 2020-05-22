App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2504: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2504 in its research report dated May 21, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Auto


BJAUT results look better at Revenue/EBITDA/PAT where EBITDA margin came in at 18.4% (PLe 16.2%), expanding 50bp QoQ. The beat in margin was led by higher realizations at Rs68.7k/unit (PLe Rs63.7k/unit) aided by favorable mix and forex movement. We have slashed FY21/22 eps estimates by 5.3%/2.6% as we cut sales by 11%/8% due to uncertainties in both domestic and exports volumes (both in 2W and 3W).


Outlook


BJAUT is already experiencing financing issues in domestic 3W segment. Additionally, 2W exports are likely to dent due to sharp currency devaluation and decline in crude oil prices. With favorable valuation (FY21/22 at 17x/14.4x) and limited downside, we maintain Hold rating on the stock with revised price target of Rs2,504 (earlier Rs2,554, 14x FY22 EPS).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 22, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

