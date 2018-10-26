App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2410: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2410 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto (BAL) reported muted performance in Q2FY19 primarily tracking change in product mix with skewness more towards entry level products (CT100 & platina) in the domestic and export markets Total volumes for Q2FY19 stood at 13.4 lakh units (up 25% YoY). Total 2W sales volume in Q2FY19 was at 11.3 lakh units, up 23% YoY while 3W sales volume were at 2.1 lakh units, up 39% YoY. Domestic volume growth was at 19% in the 2W segment & 32% in the 3W segment. Domestic realisations stood at Rs 61,194/unit in Q2FY19 vs. Rs 59,771/unit in Q1FY19 (up Rs 1423 on QoQ basis). Total Op. income in Q2FY19 stood at Rs 7987 crore (up 21.4% YoY). EBITDA in Q2FY19 stood at Rs 1343 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at a new low of 16.8%, down 290 bps YoY. The reported PAT grew marginally 3.7% YoY to Rs 1152.5 crore.


Outlook


Chasing growth at the expense of profitability is a cause of concern and not structurally positive for BAL as it will tend to dent its return ratios. Incorporating the positive momentum witnessed on the volume front in H1FY19, we now expect total volume at BAL to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over FY18-20E to 55 lakh units in FY20E. Consequent Sales, PAT CAGR is expected at 15.7%, 9.8% respectively over FY18-20E. We value BAL at Rs 2410 using SOTP (13.6x P/E on Standalone FY20E EPS of Rs 169.5 + Rs 106 as value of stake in KTM) and assign a HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

