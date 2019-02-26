App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 2380: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 2380 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Auto


Bajaj Auto (BAL) reported a muted Q3FY19 performance Total volumes for Q3FY19 were at 12.6 lakh units (up 26% YoY). Total 2-W sales volumes in Q3FY19 were at 10.8 lakh units, up 32% YoY while 3-W sales volumes were at 1.8 lakh units, down 1% YoY Domestic volume growth was at 38% in the 2-W segment (6.4 lakh units) and -17% in the 3-W segment (0.9 lakh units) Net revenues came in at Rs 7,409 crore (up 16.3% YoY). ASPs in the domestic business were at Rs 61,133/unit while the same in export was at Rs 52,392/unit. Average realised INR:US$ was at 68.9 level Domestic revenues came in at Rs 4,494 crore (up 16.9% YoY) while export revenues came in at Rs 2,749 crore (up 14.5% YoY) EBITDA margins declined 120 bps QoQ to a new low of 15.6%, primarily tracking higher raw material & other expenses. PAT, however, grew 16% YoY to Rs 1102 crore supported by higher other income (Rs 470 crore) and low tax incidence (29.3%).


Outlook


We value BAL at Rs 2380 using SOTP (13.6x P/E on standalone FY20E EPS of Rs 167.2 + Rs 106 as value of stake in KTM). We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

