Hold Axis bank; target of Rs 789: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Axis bank with a target price of Rs 789 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.
Arihant Capital 's research report on Axis bank
Axis Bank reported strong operating performance in Q3FY19. PAT surged by 131% at Rs. 1681cr driven by higher other income, which includes fee, treasury and miscellaneous income. Operating Profit for the quarter grew by 43% YOY to Rs 5,525 cr. Advances for the quarter grew by 13% YoY at Rs. 4,751 bln leading to higher NII growth of 18% to Rs. 5604 cr resulting into 9 bps improvement in NIM at 3.47%. Other income for the quarter grew by 54% YoY at Rs. 4001 cr. Treasury income for the quarter grew sharply by 90%. OPEX for the quarter grew by 18% YoY at Rs. 4080 cr taking CI ratio to 42.5% from 47.4% YoY.
Outlook
We have valued the stock at the P/ABV of 3.0x to its FY20E and arrived at a fair value of Rs 789 per share giving an upside of 9.0%. At CMP of Rs 723 the stock is available at its FY 20E P/ABV of 2.8(x). We have an ‘HOLD’ rating on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.