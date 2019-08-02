App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 712: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 712 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank reported strong operating profit growth of 35% YoY on the back of strong trading income and lower operating expenses but due to 14% YoY/41% QoQ rise in provisioning led to a lower PAT of Rs 1370 cr. NII for the quarter grew by 13% YoY/2.4% QoQ to Rs 5844 cr while other income grew by 32% YoY to Rs 3869 cr. Other income growth was mainly driven by healthy treasury gain and strong fee income growth. Cost-income ratio declined by ~640bps QoQ primarily, due to pullback in non-employee cost.


Outlook


We have valued the stock at the P/ABV of 2.5x to its FY21E and arrived at a fair value of Rs 712 per share giving an upside of 7%. At CMP of Rs 669 the stock is available at its FY21E P/ABV of 2.3(x). We have a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Axis Bank #Hold #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.