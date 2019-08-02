Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 712: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 712 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.
Arihant Capital 's research report on Axis Bank
Axis Bank reported strong operating profit growth of 35% YoY on the back of strong trading income and lower operating expenses but due to 14% YoY/41% QoQ rise in provisioning led to a lower PAT of Rs 1370 cr. NII for the quarter grew by 13% YoY/2.4% QoQ to Rs 5844 cr while other income grew by 32% YoY to Rs 3869 cr. Other income growth was mainly driven by healthy treasury gain and strong fee income growth. Cost-income ratio declined by ~640bps QoQ primarily, due to pullback in non-employee cost.
Outlook
We have valued the stock at the P/ABV of 2.5x to its FY21E and arrived at a fair value of Rs 712 per share giving an upside of 7%. At CMP of Rs 669 the stock is available at its FY21E P/ABV of 2.3(x). We have a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.
