Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 712: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Axis Bank

Axis Bank reported strong operating profit growth of 35% YoY on the back of strong trading income and lower operating expenses but due to 14% YoY/41% QoQ rise in provisioning led to a lower PAT of Rs 1370 cr. NII for the quarter grew by 13% YoY/2.4% QoQ to Rs 5844 cr while other income grew by 32% YoY to Rs 3869 cr. Other income growth was mainly driven by healthy treasury gain and strong fee income growth. Cost-income ratio declined by ~640bps QoQ primarily, due to pullback in non-employee cost.

Outlook

We have valued the stock at the P/ABV of 2.5x to its FY21E and arrived at a fair value of Rs 712 per share giving an upside of 7%. At CMP of Rs 669 the stock is available at its FY21E P/ABV of 2.3(x). We have a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.