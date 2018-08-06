Hold AXIS Bank; target of Rs 590: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on AXIS Bank

AXSB reported 23% YoY growth in core operating profits as NPA recoveries aided margins (NII +12% YoY) and core fee income (+30% YoY). Bank continued on stress recognition path with gross slippages of 4.3% (annualised) and 88% of corporate slippages coming from the erstwhile identified ‘BB & Below’ pool. PCR recovered to ~54.4% (+282bps QoQ) and including written off accounts, it now stands at 69% (+400bps QoQ). On operating front, while faster growth in term deposits (+19% YoY) impacted the funding costs, the asset repricing will follow in coming quarters as c.72% of MCLR linked book is <6month tenor. We expect AXSB to improve operating performance and build 20% loan CAGR over FY17- 20E with NIMs (calculated) recovering to 3.4% by FY20E. With lower slippages and improving CI ratio, we expect the bank to clock RoA of 1.3% and RoE of 15% by FY20E.

Outlook

However, we believe there are other large corporate banks which offer cheaper alternatives to play the corporate recovery theme. Maintain HOLD rating with unchanged TP of INR 590/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.