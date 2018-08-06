App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold AXIS Bank; target of Rs 590: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on AXIS Bank with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on AXIS Bank


AXSB reported 23% YoY growth in core operating profits as NPA recoveries aided margins (NII +12% YoY) and core fee income (+30% YoY). Bank continued on stress recognition path with gross slippages of 4.3% (annualised) and 88% of corporate slippages coming from the erstwhile identified ‘BB & Below’ pool. PCR recovered to ~54.4% (+282bps QoQ) and including written off accounts, it now stands at 69% (+400bps QoQ). On operating front, while faster growth in term deposits (+19% YoY) impacted the funding costs, the asset repricing will follow in coming quarters as c.72% of MCLR linked book is &lt;6month tenor. We expect AXSB to improve operating performance and build 20% loan CAGR over FY17- 20E with NIMs (calculated) recovering to 3.4% by FY20E. With lower slippages and improving CI ratio, we expect the bank to clock RoA of 1.3% and RoE of 15% by FY20E.


Outlook


However, we believe there are other large corporate banks which offer cheaper alternatives to play the corporate recovery theme. Maintain HOLD rating with unchanged TP of INR 590/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Hold #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.