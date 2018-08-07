Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 562: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Axis Bank

Advances at INR 4410 bn grew 14.4% yoy/0.3% qoq driven by retail and SME segments which grew by 21% yoy and 19% yoy, respectively while corporate book grew 6% yoy led by 32% yoy growth in working capital loans. NIM (calc.) at 3.25% is up 28 bps qoq mainly on account of recovery of 1 NCLT account (+ve impact of 17 bps). NII at INR 51.7 bn has grown by 12% yoy/9% qoq. Non-interest income excl. trading income has seen healthy growth of 28% yoy/10% qoq at INR 28.2 bn. PPOP at INR 43.7 bn is up 2% yoy/19% qoq. Provisions, though lower than last quarter, were elevated at INR 33.4 bn, +42.5% yoy/-53.5% qoq translating into credit cost (calc.) of 2.2%, +46 bps yoy/-260 bps qoq. The provisions were high on account of shoring up of PCR ratio (incl. technical write-offs) from 65% in Q4FY18 to 69% in Q1FY19 and recognition of entire MTM losses in the quarter. GNPAs at 6.52% reduced by 25 bps / NNPA at 3.09% are down 31 bps. Gross slippages in the quarter were lower than last quarter at INR 43.37 bn, but still at an elevated level. The bank expects elevated slippages for another quarter post which they are expect to subside. The bank is of the view that downgrades to BB and below should normalize henceforth.

Outlook

The bank reported PAT of INR 2.8 bn for FY18. For FY19/20, we estimate PAT of INR 43.2 bn/102.7 bn respectively. Even though slippages are expected to start trending downwards from H2FY19 onwards, we are of the view that there are better options to play the corporate recovery. We value the stock at INR 562 based on 2.5x FY20E ABV (last 5 years’ mean). Recommend HOLD.

