Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 543: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Axis Bank
Axis Bank’s (Axis) Q1FY19 earnings came broadly in line with stable asset quality. Slippages were restricted to INR43.4bn (3.9% versus past six quarters’ >6.0% run rate) with >45% from BB and below rated corporate. However, vulnerable pool rose to 2.8% (2.1% in FY18) given higher downgrades to BB and below, a trend that management highlighted will normalise going forward. Revenue momentum was supported by one-off rise in NIMs (17bps QoQ), excluding which it was in line with estimate. Stress crystalisation seems to be stablising, but we believe recovery will take a while. We expect returns profile to be modest as: a) 2.8% of book is in still unrecognised stress; b) slower resolutions; and c) lower core NIMs. Maintain ‘HOLD’. Change in top management is a key monitorable.
Outlook
We expect valuations to be capped at 2x FY20E P/BV for RoE of sub-15% (post capital). At CMP, the stock trades at 2.1x FY20E P/ABV. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with TP of INR543.
