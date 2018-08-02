App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Axis Bank; target of Rs 543: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 543 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Axis Bank


Axis Bank’s (Axis) Q1FY19 earnings came broadly in line with stable asset quality. Slippages were restricted to INR43.4bn (3.9% versus past six quarters’ >6.0% run rate) with >45% from BB and below rated corporate. However, vulnerable pool rose to 2.8% (2.1% in FY18) given higher downgrades to BB and below, a trend that management highlighted will normalise going forward. Revenue momentum was supported by one-off rise in NIMs (17bps QoQ), excluding which it was in line with estimate. Stress crystalisation seems to be stablising, but we believe recovery will take a while. We expect returns profile to be modest as: a) 2.8% of book is in still unrecognised stress; b) slower resolutions; and c) lower core NIMs. Maintain ‘HOLD’. Change in top management is a key monitorable.


Outlook


We expect valuations to be capped at 2x FY20E P/BV for RoE of sub-15% (post capital). At CMP, the stock trades at 2.1x FY20E P/ABV. We maintain ‘HOLD/SU’ with TP of INR543.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Edelweiss #Hold

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

